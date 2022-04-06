Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CVE:NXH opened at C$3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$69.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.22.

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

