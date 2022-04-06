HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($96.70) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($125.27) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($103.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €76.41 ($83.97).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HFG opened at €46.18 ($50.75) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($107.14). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.44. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.