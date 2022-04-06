BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €62.30 ($68.46) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.24 ($73.89).

BNP stock opened at €49.00 ($53.85) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.91. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($76.01).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

