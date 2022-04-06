Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($181.32) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($140.66) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($203.30) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($192.31) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €163.08 ($179.21).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €151.96 ($166.99) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($83.89). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €146.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €152.69.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.