Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €171.24 ($188.18).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 opened at €133.80 ($147.03) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($187.14). The company has a 50-day moving average of €138.32 and a 200 day moving average of €144.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.