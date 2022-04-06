Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €171.24 ($188.18).
Shares of SIX2 opened at €133.80 ($147.03) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($187.14). The company has a 50-day moving average of €138.32 and a 200 day moving average of €144.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
Featured Articles
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.