Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Blue Star Foods Corp (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 52,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,573,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Star Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

