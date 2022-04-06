Decklar Resources (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Trading Down 5.4%

Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 10,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 6,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43.

Decklar Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DKLRF)

Decklar Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Holt Property-Canada and Oza Oil Field-Nigeria. The company was founded on November 17, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

