Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.64

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.64 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 123.10 ($1.61). Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at GBX 120.90 ($1.59), with a volume of 11,987,617 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £14.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.64.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

