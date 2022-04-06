ENTREC (TSE:ENT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ENTREC Co. (TSE:ENT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.03. ENTREC shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 22,000 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,964.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
ENTREC Company Profile (TSE:ENT)
