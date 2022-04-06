United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 1,210,740 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $59.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Antimony by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in United States Antimony by 1,240.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 298,327 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

