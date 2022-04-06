Head to Head Review: Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) vs. Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hess Midstream and Centennial Resource Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.20 billion 0.85 $46.40 million $1.76 17.23 Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 2.40 $138.18 million $0.42 20.64

Centennial Resource Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hess Midstream. Hess Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.53, suggesting that its share price is 453% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hess Midstream and Centennial Resource Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 5 1 0 2.17 Centennial Resource Development 0 7 3 0 2.30

Hess Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.01%. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus price target of $8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.44%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Hess Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 3.85% N/A N/A Centennial Resource Development 13.42% 7.83% 5.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Hess Midstream on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess Midstream (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression. The Processing and Storage segment includes the Tioga gas plant, equity investment in the Little Missouri (LM4) joint venture and mentor storage terminal. The Terminaling and Export segment consists of the Ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars and Johnson’s corner header system. The company was founded on January 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

