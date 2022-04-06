Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) vs. Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Head to Head Analysis

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Hudson Pacific Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hudson Pacific Properties 2 4 1 0 1.86

Bluegreen Vacations currently has a consensus price target of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.73%. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus price target of $28.28, indicating a potential upside of 6.35%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 7.75% 19.90% 4.62% Hudson Pacific Properties 1.68% 0.41% 0.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Hudson Pacific Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.77 $58.73 million $2.77 9.76 Hudson Pacific Properties $896.84 million 4.52 $10.11 million $0.04 664.92

Bluegreen Vacations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudson Pacific Properties. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudson Pacific Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Hudson Pacific Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest. The Studio Properties segment primarily used for the physical production of media content, such as television programs, feature films, commercials, music videos and photographs. Hudson Pacific Properties was founded by Victor J. Coleman in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

