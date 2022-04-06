Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.74.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.17. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 192.76%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Angion Biomedica will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,071,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,822 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

