Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $276.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $278.00 to $276.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.32.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ opened at $230.34 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of -767.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $371,552,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $87,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $68,144,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.