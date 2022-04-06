DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) PT Lowered to 238.00 at DNB Markets

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DNB Markets from 248.00 to 238.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DNB Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DNBBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Danske upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.60.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.