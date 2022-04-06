American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

AVD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE AVD opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $626.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 167,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 62,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 224.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 543,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

