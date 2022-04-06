Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Babylon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBLN opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Babylon has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBLN. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,980,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

