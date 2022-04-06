Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.88.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $31,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $237,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,584 shares of company stock worth $372,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.