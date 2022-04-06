MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of MNSB opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $180.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.49. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.54%. Analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

