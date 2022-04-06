Comparing Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) and Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) and Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Daiwa Securities Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Suzuki Motor pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Daiwa Securities Group pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Suzuki Motor and Daiwa Securities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Daiwa Securities Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Daiwa Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor 5.38% 8.69% 4.43% Daiwa Securities Group 20.07% 6.16% 0.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Daiwa Securities Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor $29.98 billion 0.56 $1.38 billion $14.79 9.18 Daiwa Securities Group $5.44 billion 1.76 $985.42 million $0.77 7.30

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Daiwa Securities Group. Daiwa Securities Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suzuki Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats Daiwa Securities Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suzuki Motor (Get Rating)

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles. The Automobiles segment manufactures and sells mini, sub-compact, and standard-sized vehicles. The Special Machines segment includes special and industrial machines such as outboard motors, snowmobile engines, electro-senior vehicles; and houses. The company was founded by Michio Suzuki in October 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About Daiwa Securities Group (Get Rating)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 177 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and a call center. The Wholesale segment offers sales and trading services of equities and bonds, as well as of foreign exchange and derivative products, primarily for institutional investors and corporations; and investment banking services, such as underwriting of securities, M&A advisory, etc. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; provides investment advisory services; and manages assets. The Investment segment is involved in the loans, private equity, and real estate, as well as energy, infrastructure, and resource investment activities. It also offers research and consulting, information systems, banking, insurance, wrap account, inheritance-related, and other support services; and engages in the securities-related, investment advisory and agency, and investment management businesses, as well as lending and borrowing of real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.