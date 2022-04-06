Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut Huron Consulting Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of HURN stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.85. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,805 shares of company stock worth $1,241,215. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.
About Huron Consulting Group (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
