Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wolfe Research

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

