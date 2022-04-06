Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $160.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $124.95 and a fifty-two week high of $168.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.97.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 35,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

