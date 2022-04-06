X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

XFOR stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

