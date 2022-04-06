Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.83.

FNV stock opened at $160.62 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $168.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average of $140.97. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,304,000 after buying an additional 109,294 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

