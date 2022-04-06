Zacks Investment Research Lowers Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($219.78) to €185.00 ($203.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

