Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. Approximately 1,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

