PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Shares Up 7.7%

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74. 2,873 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PAEKY)
