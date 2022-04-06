PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Shares Up 7.7%

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74. 2,873 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

Get PT Aneka Tambang Tbk alerts:

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PAEKY)

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk engages in the exploration, exploitation, processing, refining, and marketing of minerals, precious metals, and coal. It operates through the following segments: Nickel, Gold & Refinery Operating, Bauxite & Alumina, and Head Office. The Nickel segment consists of ferronickel, and high-grade and low-grade nickel ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.