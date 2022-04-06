Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading Down 1.1%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $20.88. 352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30.

Get Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.96% of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.