Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLYW. Raymond James raised Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

Flywire stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65. Flywire has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $142,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,340 shares of company stock worth $2,429,683 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

