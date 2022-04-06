MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target Lowered to €40.00 at Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($54.95) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.
MOR stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
