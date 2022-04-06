MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target Lowered to €40.00 at Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($54.95) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.