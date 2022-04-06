LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $172.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

LHCG stock opened at $168.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

