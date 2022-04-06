Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 2,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 26,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kalera AS in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Kalera AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

