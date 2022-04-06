American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.59 and last traded at 0.57. 129,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 293,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.60.

American Manganese Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMYZF)

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

