Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $2.04 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.02 million to $20.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.23 million, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $46.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,268.73% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.
Shares of KALA stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.38.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
