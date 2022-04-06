Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $204.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAIA. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.15.

Shares of SAIA opened at $221.77 on Monday. Saia has a one year low of $187.02 and a one year high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.64.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Saia will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Saia by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Saia by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Saia by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

