Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $205.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5,683.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

