LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

Shares of LPL opened at $7.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in LG Display by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.