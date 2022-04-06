StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.68 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is 11.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

