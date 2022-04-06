StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.68 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is 11.70%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
