Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

CHCI stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.