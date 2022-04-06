StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Celsion stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.11. Celsion has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

