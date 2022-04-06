Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of OVLY opened at $18.51 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $152.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

In other news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 644 shares of company stock worth $12,226 over the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

