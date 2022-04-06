StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.12. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

In related news, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 13,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $111,356.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 and sold 33,858 shares worth $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

