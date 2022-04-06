RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 21.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.