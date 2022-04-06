RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 21.24%.
About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
