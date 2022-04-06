Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PROV opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $117.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

