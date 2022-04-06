$140.31 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) to announce $140.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $142.62 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $99.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $579.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.39 million to $580.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $638.52 million, with estimates ranging from $605.23 million to $671.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.10. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $51.75 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 505,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 216,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $336,883,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

