Zacks: Brokerages Expect Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) will report $20.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Precigen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.50 million and the lowest is $17.30 million. Precigen posted sales of $24.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precigen will report full year sales of $92.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.41 million to $116.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $59.30 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $93.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Precigen.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE PGEN opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Precigen has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $8.72.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

