Contrasting Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) & GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) and Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GBT Technologies and Gopher Protocol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and Gopher Protocol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies -18,850.00% N/A -544.27% Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31%

Volatility & Risk

GBT Technologies has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GBT Technologies and Gopher Protocol’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $180,000.00 20.20 -$33.93 million N/A N/A Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.46 -$51.77 million N/A N/A

GBT Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gopher Protocol.

About GBT Technologies (Get Rating)

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Gopher Protocol (Get Rating)

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

