Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.28) for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 8,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

