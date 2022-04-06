StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $1.34 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.47.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
