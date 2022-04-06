StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $1.34 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.